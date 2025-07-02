LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

Latest news updates LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to BRICS as a crucial platform for cooperation among emerging economies as he embarked on a week-long tour of five nations, including Brazil, where he will attend the group's summit. "Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order," he said in his departure statement. His itinerary includes visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, with Ghana being his first stop on July 2–3 at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama.

Former South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Andre Bauer is launching a Republican primary bid against Senator Lindsey Graham, criticizing the senator as insufficiently conservative for the state.

Bauer, a wealthy real estate developer and staunch Trump supporter, positions himself as a genuine "America First" conservative. His run sets up a midterm clash with the four-term senator, whose ties with Trump have fluctuated but who currently has Trump's backing for reelection.

A lawyer representing Elon Musk’s X told an Indian court that an excessive number of government officials — "every Tom, Dick, and Harry" — had been empowered to issue content takedown orders, prompting a sharp response from the government's counsel.

X has frequently clashed with Prime Minister Modi's administration over takedown demands. The statement came during a hearing on the platform's legal challenge to a government website it claims operates as a “censorship portal.” Indian authorities maintain the site is only intended to facilitate compliance notifications for online platforms.