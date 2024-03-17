Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public: See full list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made public new details on electoral bonds purchased by people, redeemed by parties.
DMK received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming, the EC data revealed.
Public disclosure by ECI of the data relating to electoral bonds as
returned by the Supreme Court registry can be found at this link : https://t.co/VTYdeSLhcg
— Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 17, 2024
Citizen's Rights Trust filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court seeking disclosure of the details of electoral bonds sold from March 1, 2018, to April 11, 2019, saying voters are entitled to know funding to political parties for the entire period since the start of the scheme.
Lakshmi Mittal, billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel, Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and a lesser-known entity called Future Gaming and Hotel Services are on the list of purchasers of electoral bonds, according to the Election Commission (EC) data made public on Thursday evening.
What are electoral bonds?