Election Commission extends timeline for SIR in five states and one UT

The decision came after several extension requests were received from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

According to the revised schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are now supposed to submit their SIRs by December 19, instead of December 14. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been given time until December 23, instead of December 18. Uttar Pradesh will now submit its SIR on December 31, in place of December 26.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news agency PTI.