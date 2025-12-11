Home / India News / Election Commission extends timeline for SIR in five states and one UT

Election Commission extends timeline for SIR in five states and one UT

Election Commission extends timeline for SIR in five states and one UT

Special Intensive Revision, SIR
Special Intensive Revision (Photo: Election Commission of India)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Election Commission of India on Thursday revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news agency PTI. 
The decision came after several extension requests were received from the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).
 
According to the revised schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are now supposed to submit their SIRs by December 19, instead of December 14. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been given time until December 23, instead of December 18. Uttar Pradesh will now submit its SIR on December 31, in place of December 26.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: RS adjourns for the day, to meet at 11 am on Friday

BJP MP urges govt to ensure standardised, transparent medical billing

National Biodiversity Authority releases ₹6.2 crore to five states

Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta sent to 7-day police custody

Mamata calls Shah 'dangerous', warns of dharna over SIR voter deletions

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionElectoral reformsElection newsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story