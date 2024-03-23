Electoral bond disclosures: Mapping the changing dynamics of donations

The largest donor through electoral bonds for which data is available is Future Gaming and Hotel Services. It donated to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress in 2020. More parties were added in subsequent years. The latest numbers, however, show a narrowing focus.

Key individual parties have cornered a larger share, with some favouring regional and others national players.

The political preferences of the biggest electoral bond donors show subtle shifts over the years.

The All India Trinamool Congress accounts for more than 50 per cent of the donations in 2023 and 2024.



The DMK got its peak donation in 2022 — at Rs 255 crore. This dropped to Rs 40 crore in 2023 and none so far in 2024.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures was the second-largest donor. It gave the DMK nothing in 2019 but did so in 2020, 2021 and 2022. It also allocated more capital to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, based in Telangana, from 2021 onwards.

