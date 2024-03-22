Home / India News / ITO Station of Delhi Metro to stay closed until further notice, says DMRC

ITO Station of Delhi Metro to stay closed until further notice, says DMRC

The DMRC has also announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that the ITO Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice.

Earlier in the day, DMRC had announced closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The DMRC has also announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The road is where the prime minister's residence is.

The transporter shut down the stations following the directions of police.

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Republic Day: How to reach Kartavya Path via Delhi Metro? DMRC explains

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

DMRC chief Kumar conducts night inspection after Gokulpuri station incident

Maldives President Muizzu calls India it's closest ally, seeks debt relief

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in drugs case, to be taken to Gurugram jail

Delhi court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

No country is fully prepared for future pandemics, says ADB report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCMetro

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story