Electric ferry boat services between Mumbai, JNP to start from next month

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday announced the launch of electric ferry boat services connecting the port with Mumbai from January 2025.

The services, which are aimed at bringing zero-emission environment-friendly ferry boat for the public and backed by Harit Sagar or the 'Green Port' initiative, will shorten the journey from Mumbai to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) by 20 minutes, the JNPA said in a statement.

The new boat also prioritises passage comfort with air-conditioned seating arrangements, improving the travel experience, it said. These 12-metre long, fibre reinforced polymer-material made ferry boats with a maximum speed of 12 knots can comfortably accommodate 20 to 24 passengers at a time, offering a seamless travelling experience with an easy online ticketing system and check-in options. Tickets will continue to be issued by the JNPA, the port operator said. The electric ferry boat services will be operated from the Gateway of India to the JNP in the sea, and from the Bhaucha Dakka to JNP during the foul season, it said. This new initiative makes a significant step towards sustainable and efficient transportation, offering a faster, eco-friendly and more comfortable travel experience for passengers to and from JNPA, it said.