MP cabinet approves solarisation of all rural feeders to cut subsidy burden

In an effort to reduce power subsidies and alleviate the financial burden of upgrading power substations, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to solarise all 11 KV feeders in the state.

The solar-powered 11 KV feeders will provide last-mile electricity supply to farms, effectively making it free for farmers. This move is expected to reduce the subsidy burden on power distribution companies, which currently offer cheaper or free electricity to agricultural consumers.

According to an official statement, once the scheme is implemented, farmers will receive electricity during the day for irrigation, helping them better organise their schedules and improve their lifestyle.

Madhya Pradesh, as per records from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has approximately 445,000 rural feeders, of which only 1.02 per cent have been solarised under the Centre’s PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme so far.

“The solar plant will alleviate issues such as overloading, low voltage, and power cuts at 33/11 KV power distribution substations. Additionally, it will reduce the financial burden associated with upgrading power substations,” the statement said.

Second River-Linking Project Approved

The cabinet also approved the revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking project at a projected cost of over Rs 28,798 crore.

The project will cover a catchment area of over 4.72 lakh hectares and provide irrigation facilities to approximately 3.62 lakh hectares across 1,205 villages in Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur districts.

With the approval of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking project, Madhya Pradesh has become the only state in India with two river-linking projects. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river-linking project.

Chief Minister’s Vision

A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in an interview with Business Standard, stated that a key focus of his government’s future efforts would be reducing non-essential expenditures to strengthen the state’s income and facilitate holistic growth.

Highlighting the power sector, Yadav noted that the state currently provides an annual subsidy of Rs 15,000 crore to farmers, covering 93 per cent of their total power consumption.

“This subsidy burden would have continued to increase if we hadn’t intervened,” Yadav said. “Our aim is to reduce it to zero within three years by offering financial assistance to farmers for installing solar pumps. This will enable them to become self-sufficient in meeting their power needs and even sell surplus power to the government.”

Yadav added that the state’s strategy involves addressing both urban consumers and farmers. “Together, these groups account for approximately Rs 25,000–26,000 crore in annual power subsidies, which we aim to eliminate,” he said.