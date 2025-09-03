Elgar Parishad case: SC defers Surendra Gadling bail plea to Sept 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to September 17 the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and K Vinod Chandran deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought time.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, opposed Raju's request for an adjournment highlighting the plea's pendency since 2023.

Grover said Gadling has spent over six years behind bars, with charges not even been framed in the case.

Chief Justice B R Gavai had posted the matter for today after being informed on August 26 that Justice M M Sundresh had recused from hearing the bail plea.

Previously, a bench comprising Justices Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh was scheduled to hear the plea. On August 8, Grover mentioned the matter before CJI Gavai for an early hearing, citing his client Gadling's over six-year-long incarceration. "The bail plea has been adjourned 11 times in the Supreme Court," Grover added. Prior to this, on March 27, the top court had deferred the bail hearing of Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap in the case. It also deferred the petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to activist Mahesh Raut. Raut was given bail by the Bombay High Court but the order was stayed after the NIA sought a stay on the verdict to challenge it before the apex court.

Gadling was accused of providing aid to the Maoists and allegedly conspiring with various co-accused, including the ones absconding in the case. He was booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC and the prosecution claimed Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels. He reportedly asked Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated several locals to join the movement. Gadling is also involved in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed the speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.