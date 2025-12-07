Home / India News / eNAM 2.0 rollout hits trouble as Rajasthan flags data-migration glitches

eNAM 2.0 rollout hits trouble as Rajasthan flags data-migration glitches

Rajasthan has red-flagged major issues in the eNAM 2.0 pilot, with data-migration failures forcing mandis back to manual trading during peak harvest season

eNAM 2.0 aims to overcome logistical gaps and enable faster trade, reduce wastage and support better price realisation for farmers. Representational Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
The government's plan to kickstart the second version of its ambitious electronic national agricultural market (eNaM) is facing some glitches with Rajasthan red flagging the problems faced in the pilot being done in the state since early November.
 
Sources said Rajasthan in a series of letters since early November has raised issues related to difficulty in migrating data from the old platform to the new one which is why the entire trading in mandis has returned back to manual.
 
This is also because once the new module was launched in the state from November 4 the old version of eNaM stopped functioning, it said.
 
Rajasthan along with Tamil Nadu are the two states selected for the pilot for eNaM second version. Rajasthan started the pilots from early November while it is yet to begin in Tamil Nadu.
 
“We are not saying that the new platform is faulty but we are facing numerous difficulties in migrating data from the old to the new which is why end-to-end solution is not happening,” a senior official from the state said.
 
He said Rajasthan had registered around 150,000 traders and around 1.6 million farmers in the old eNaM platform but migrating all them into the new system seamlessly is facing a lot of difficulties.
 
The new system was implemented in around 173 mandis across the state.
 
“We have to re-register all the farmers and traders into the new system as seamless migration is not happening which is a difficult task as the peak harvest season is on,” the official explained.
 
He said when farmers arrive in mandis with truckloads of their produce asking them to give aadhar and other bank details to register in the new portal before they can start trading is a big problem which is why they have flagged the issues.
 
Sources said as per the original plan, eNaM 2.0 was supposed to be delivered by end June 2025 but after much delay was launched in Rajasthan from November 4th 2025.
 
Sources said to tide over problems, mandi officials are demanding that a separate training session should be organized for user updation for the market committees and separate user manuals should be provided on eNAM 2.0 for each stakeholder category.
 
Also, for smooth functioning of eNAM 2.0 and to ensure proper testing at the mandi level before its formal implementation, the eNAM one portal should remain operational until the market committees complete the entire data configuration.
 
As a report, eNAM 2.0 is aimed at overcoming logistical gaps and enabling faster trade, reduced wastage, thus, helping better farmer income.
 
The enhanced platform is designed to be more efficient, robust, user-friendly, inclusive, scalable, and open-network complaint.
 
Key features of eNAM 2.0 will include bank account validation, eKYC features using Aadhaar, and onboarding of assaying, logistics, and other value-added service providers.

Topics :agriculture sectoragriculture in IndiarajasthanTamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

