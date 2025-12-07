At least 25 killed, 6 injured in massive fire at nightclub in Goa

At least 100 persons were on the dance floor of a nightclub in North Goa when a fire broke out there, and in an attempt to escape, some of them ran downstairs to its kitchen where they got trapped along with the staff, according to an eyewitness.
While the state police said the blaze occurred at the nightclub due to a cylinder blast after midnight on Sunday, some of the eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the club's first floor, where tourists were dancing. "There was a sudden commotion as the flames started erupting. We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames," Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, told PTI at Arpora in the wee hours of Sunday.
The nightclub was jam-packed as it was the weekend, and at least 100 persons were on the dance floor, she said.
Shaikh said that after the blaze erupted, some of the tourists started running downstairs and, in the melee, went to the kitchen located on the ground floor. They (tourists) got trapped there along with other staff. Many managed to run out of the club, she added.
In no time, the entire club was engulfed in the fire. There was a temporary construction made up of palm leaves which easily caught fire, she said. A senior officer from the Fire and Emergency Services told PTI that the narrow access made it difficult to reach the spot, which in turn made controlling the blaze a challenging task.
He said that the majority of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims remained trapped on the ground floor.
Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar said the club was run by Saurav Luthra, who had a dispute with his partner.
There was a dispute between them and they had filed a complaint against each other with the panchayat. We had inspected the premises and found that they did not have the permission to construct the club, he said.
The panchayat had issued a demolition notice, which was stayed by the officials of the Directorate of Panchayats, Redkar said.
The original owner of the premises had sublet the place to Luthra, he said.
"The fire incident that happened was unfortunate. We have been issuing notices to the establishments that are seen violating the norms. Now, we have to be more vigilant, he said.
Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, who also visited the site after the incident, said the local panchayats will conduct a fire safety audit of all the nightclubs to ensure such an incident does not recur.
The Calangute panchayat will issue notices to all the nightclubs on Monday, asking them to provide fire safety permissions, the MLA said.
The licenses of clubs not having the necessary permissions will be cancelled, he added.
