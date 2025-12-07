Home / India News / Odisha govt aims to develop 15 fully operational airports by 2047

The programmes undertaken to achieve the target were discussed at the 4th Meeting of the High Power Committee on Aviation

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
The Odisha government has set an ambitious target to have at least 15 fully operational airports by 2047, when India is going to celebrate 100 years of independence, an officer said on Sunday.

The programmes undertaken to achieve the target were discussed at the 4th Meeting of the High Power Committee on Aviation held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Saturday, the officer said.

Focused on advancing Odisha's aviation ecosystem in line with the Vision of Vikshit Odisha 203647, the committee reviewed the emerging opportunities in the aviation sector and discussed measures to accelerate infrastructure development, enhance connectivity, and create an enabling policy environment. Odisha will complete 100 years of formation in 2036.

Odisha has 19 airports or airstrips, of which 12 are state-owned. However, at present, only five civilian airports are operational Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Jeypore, Utkela and Rourkela, he said.

Bhubaneswar is currently the only international airport in the state, providing connectivity to Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The state is taking necessary steps for building another international airport at Puri with special zones for aviation, logistics, etc.

Progress on the development of airports and airstrips, including the proposed greenfield international airport at Puri, was reviewed in detail, he said.

The government is also expecting to generate annual revenue of Rs 5,000 crore from aviation-related services by 2047, the officials said.

The meeting underscored the need for a dedicated policy to promote the establishment of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) in Odisha, aimed at developing a strong talent pool for the aviation industry.

The operationalisation of the aviation centre at Dhenkanal was also reviewed, with emphasis on making it a key hub for flight training and capacity building.

The state is also planning to formulate a comprehensive state aviation policy to streamline regulatory processes, attract private investments, and facilitate uniform growth across the sector.

In addition, the Committee considered recognising aviation manufacturing and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) facilities as a thrust sector under the Industrial Policy Resolution to strengthen Odisha's aviation value chain and draw new industries to the state.

The chief secretary asked to maintain proper inter-departmental coordination, timely project execution, and proactive planning to position Odisha as a leading aviation hub in eastern India and unlock new horizons for tourism, trade, and investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

