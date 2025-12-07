Home / India News / Delhi's air stays 'very poor' as smog deepens, cold wave grips North India

Delhi's air stays 'very poor' as smog deepens, cold wave grips North India

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as dense smog blanketed the city, while a cold wave swept through north India. Pollution levels surged, with several hotspots crossing the 300

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution
Delhi’s air quality showed no signs of improvement on Sunday. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi’s air quality showed no signs of improvement on Sunday, remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category as a dense layer of smog blanketed the city. Most monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 300, worsening visibility and respiratory discomfort for residents.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 327. Other hotspots also clocked dangerous levels:
 
Ashok Vihar: 323
Bawana: 352
Chandni Chowk: 308
RK Puram: 325

Also Read

'Pollution in Delhi nearly doubled in Nov, becoming 4th most polluted city'

Delhi chokes as air quality stays in 'very poor' band, with AQI at 330

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

IndiGo crisis sends fares spiralling, Delhi routes cross ₹1 lakh threshold

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Rohini: 340
Vivek Vihar: 307
 
By 4 pm on Wednesday, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 330 (‘very poor’). Out of 40 monitoring stations, 31 recorded very poor levels, with Nehru Nagar reporting the highest AQI at 369.
 
What do CPCB’s AQI categories mean? 
The CPCB classifies AQI ranges as follows:
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor

 

How polluted was Delhi in November? 

Delhi’s air pollution nearly doubled in November, making it the fourth-most polluted city in India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
 
Ghaziabad ranked as the most polluted city, followed by Noida, Bahadurgarh, Delhi, Hapur, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Sonipat, Meerut and Rohtak.
 
Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 215 µg/m³ in November — almost double the October average of 107 µg/m³. The month saw 23 ‘very poor’ days, 6 ‘severe’ days and 1 ‘poor’ day.
 
Despite the toxic air, stubble burning contributed only 7 per cent on average this November, compared to 20 per cent last year. The peak contribution reached 22 per cent, significantly lower than 38 per cent in November 2024.
 
Air quality worsened across India, with nine of the ten most polluted cities recording higher pollution levels than last year. 
 

What is the weather forecast for Delhi? 

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky with surface winds of 15–20 kmph and morning mist or haze. On December 8, the sky will be mainly clear with mist or haze.
 
On December 9, conditions turn partly cloudy, followed by shallow fog between December 10 and 12.

How is the weather across north India? 

A cold wave swept through Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. Several hill stations reported sub-zero night temperatures.
 
In Kashmir, night temperatures dipped sharply below freezing, with dense fog settling over parts of the valley. The Shimla Met Office forecast light rain and snowfall in isolated areas of the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

23 killed in midnight blaze at Goa club, three women among victims

Railways to run 89 special trains for next 3 days amid flight cancellations

Railways announces 89 special trains following IndiGo flight cancellations

Faced criticism for advocating creamy layer principle: ex-CJI Gavai

Indian envoy discusses reconstruction in cyclone-hit Lanka with minister

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi PollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story