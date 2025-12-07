Home / India News / Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 yrs of Vande Mataram on Monday

Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 yrs of Vande Mataram on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings

Parliament, New Parliament
The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
The lower house of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on December 8, to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, during which several important, lesser-known historical facets of the iconic national song are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882.

It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

PM Modi had inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' in the national capital on November 7.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi remarked that Vande Mataram is not merely a word - it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve. He highlighted that Vande Mataram embodies "devotion and spiritual dedication to Maa Bharati".

The Prime Minister stated that the song connects people to the country's history, fills the present with confidence, and inspires the future with the courage to believe that no resolve is beyond fulfilment, and no goal is beyond reach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

