Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua
The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists, they said.
"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.
According to sources, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police stattion area.
It could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the sources said.
The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralize the terrorists.
First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 6:52 PM IST