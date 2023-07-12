Engineer-turned-monk Amogh Lila Das in soup after controversial comments

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), an association promoting “Krishna consciousness” around the world, restricted a priest, Amogh Lila Das, over controversial comments about philosopher Swami Vivekananda and his guru Ramakrishna Paramhansa during one of his new 'pravachans' (discourses).

ISKCON, in a press release on Tuesday, clarified that Amogh Lila Prabhu had admitted to his mistake by regretting "unacceptable" comments about Master Vivekananda and his guru. The organisation said the monk would “cut himself off from social media” for a month to atone for his inappropriate remarks. On social media, Amogh Lila Das is a well-liked figure. On a variety of social media platforms, his videos on religion and motivation receive thousands of views every day.



Amogh Lila Das: Reason behind Ban? Amogh Lila Das questioned Swami Vivekananda's consumption of fish in one of his pravachans, stating that a virtuous man would never consume anything that harms an animal.

“Will a moral person ever consume fish? Isn't it true that fish also feel pain? Will a moral person then consume fish?" Amogh Lila Das stated in front of an audience. He also attacked Swami Vivekananda's guru, Ramakrishna Paramhans.

ISKCON said that it was hurt by Amogh Lila Das' "inappropriate and unacceptable comments and his lack of understanding about the great teachings of these two personalities and that he would be banned from the conference for a month."

Amogh Lila Das: Who is this monk? Very little is known about Amogh Lila Das and the internet is of no help either. However, according to some of his YouTube interviews, he claims that he was born Ashish Arora in Lucknow to a religious family.

He also claims that he began his spiritual journey at a young age. He left home in search of God in 2000 when he was in 12th grade. However, he made the decision to return and pursue a software engineering degree. Subsequently, he worked for a multinational corporation headquartered in the United States after graduating in 2004. He joined ISKCON at the age of 29 and became a devoted Hare Krishna Brahmachari (celibate).

On social media, the engineer-turned-monk commands significant followership. Prior to being banned from ISKCON, he served as the VP of the ISKCON temple in Delhi's Dwarka.