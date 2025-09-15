Engineers crucial in building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi on Engineers' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a "Viksit Bharat".
The day is observed as a tribute to engineers' contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.
Modi said on X, "Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors." "Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat," He added.
