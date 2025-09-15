Delhi sees cloudy skies, humidity as monsoon begins to retreat from India

Delhi residents woke up on Monday to hot and humid conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies for the coming week.

Maximum temperatures hovered around 34 degrees Celsius while minimums stayed between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, both near normal for this time of year. Southwesterly winds blowing at up to 15 kmph contributed to the humid conditions.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category, continuing the trend of the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am on September 15.

As per CPCB classifications: 0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe Moderate air quality indicates that the air is acceptable; however, some pollutants may pose a minor health concern for sensitive groups. Monsoon begins withdrawing from Rajasthan The IMD reported that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of West Rajasthan, ahead of the normal date of September 17. The withdrawal line passes through Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Barmer and extends to 25-degree north/ 70-degree east. Conditions are expected to favour further withdrawal from additional areas of Rajasthan, as well as parts of Punjab and Gujarat, over the next two to three days.

Despite the monsoon's withdrawal from western regions, several areas continue to experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of North-East India. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while strong surface winds are likely over Andhra Pradesh. Squally conditions with winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph are predicted over parts of the southwest and west central Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal, and off the coasts of Somalia, Sri Lanka, and Konkan-Goa.

The IMD noted that several upper air cyclonic circulations persist across northeast Bangladesh, central Assam, southeast Bay of Bengal, and the west central Arabian Sea, contributing to the ongoing rainfall and thunderstorms in various regions. Mumbai battles waterlogging after overnight rain Mumbaikars woke up to a rain-soaked Monday morning, as heavy showers overnight and into the morning caused waterlogging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs. Traffic slowed during the office rush hour, and local trains experienced delays due to water accumulation at Kurla on the Central Railway route and Bandra on the Western Railway network. Areas like King’s Circle were particularly inundated, with water-filled potholes further worsening road conditions.

IMD reported Colaba receiving the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm between 8.30 am Sunday and 5.30 am Monday, followed by Bandra at 82 mm and Byculla at 73 mm. Hyderabad faces waterlogging, casualties feared In Hyderabad, heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. At least two people were feared washed away in a nala in Afzalsagar, prompting a search operation. City's Boudha Nagar, MCH Colony, and Jawahar Nagar recorded the highest rainfall. GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal oversaw relief efforts, directing officials to clear waterlogged areas and manage traffic. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for multiple districts across Telangana until the morning of September 16.