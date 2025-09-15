Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

Atleast 3 Naxalites, carrying a combined bounty of ₹1.35 crore, were neutralised in the Pati Piri forest of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan informed on Monday.

According to the Hazaribagh SP, Sahdev Soren (alias) Parvesh, a member of the Central Committee, carried a reward of ₹1 crore.

Another neutralised member, Raghunath Hembram, was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee and carried a reward of ₹25 lakh. Meanwhile Birsen Ganjhu (alias Ramkhelavan), member of the regional committee carried a reward of ₹10 lakh.

The police have also recovered multiple weapons including an AK-47 from the spot. The encounter is currently ongoing, with security forces searching for any other Naxalites.

Earlier on Sunday, the 209 CoBRA battalion and the Hazaribagh police carried out a joint search operation, during which an encounter broke out with Naxalites in the Pati Piri forest under Gorhar police station area of Hazaribagh district. Earlier in July, CCM member Sahdev Soren was involved in another exchange of fire in which a security official lost his life. According to Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh, a bullet hit the jawan of the 209 battalion during a search operation carried out by Bokaro police. The officials had received information that a "major incident will be carried out by the group".