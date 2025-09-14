Toll collection through RFID resulted in gains of ₹8,000 crore: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that toll collection through RFID has resulted in gains of Rs 8,000 crore.
Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of i-TEK RFID, a leading RFID and Wireless IoT solutions provider in Pune, he said this wireless technology has revolutionised the collection of road tax.
Toll is collected electronically through FASTag, a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag, on the national highways and some state highways.
"The use of RFID in transport has become beneficial. There was a time when long queues used to be seen at toll plazas, but the RFID revolutionised the entire toll collection. The toll collection through RFID has resulted in gains of Rs 8,000 crore. Though there are some areas where toll theft still persists, with the expansion of this system, we are expecting additional gains of about Rs 10,000 crore," said Gadkari.
Gadkari stated that toll collection has gone up significantly and is expected to increase further.
"Due to the success, the toll has been reduced and monthly passes have been introduced to provide convenience to the commuters," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
