CM Siddaramaiah to meet Nitin Gadkari regarding Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

With accidents on rise on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he would meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and point out the flaws on the expressway and changes to be made.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting accident-prone areas of the Expressway near Mandya, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of inaugurating it in a hurry ignoring the flaws that was resulting in accidents.

"I am going to Delhi and will meet Gadkari and ask him to rectify things (on the Expressway). A proposal for Rs 150.81 crore has been sent to the Centre for improving the service road," the Chief Minister said.

According to him, the work will start from November this year.

To a question on the alleged toll collection going on at those stretches which are still incomplete, the Chief Minister said the state government had no role to play as it is being done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

"We are not collecting toll but I will speak to them," the Chief Minister said.

Regarding accidents, he said the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma had a meeting with the NHAI officials.

Siddaramaiah said after the Expressway was opened, speed detectors were not installed. Since there was no guard, many accidents took place.

"Maximum accidents took place in June 26 accidents. This month only five have taken place," the Chief Minister said.

Though Siddaramaiah declined to call the project unscientific, he said more safety measures were required.