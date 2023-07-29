Home / India News / Yamuna flows below danger mark in Delhi, recedes to 205.32 meters

Yamuna flows below danger mark in Delhi, recedes to 205.32 meters

The Yamuna water level in the national capital breached the danger mark on Thursday amid incessant rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region

Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Saturday, and was recorded at 205.32 metres at 12 noon.

Notably, the danger mark of the Yamuna River is 205.33 meters.

The Yamuna water level in the national capital breached the danger mark on Thursday amid incessant rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region.

The water level of Yamuna River was recorded at a level of 205.98 meters at 4 pm on Thursday.

On the same day (Thursday) at 10:00 am it was recorded at 205.83 meters.

In the NCR, the Hindon River witnessed a rise in the water level flooding several low-laying and flood plains of Noida on Thursday.

Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

Earlier, Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Tuesday, the level was recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm.

The rise in water level has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

