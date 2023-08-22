Home / India News / Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach needy: CM Adityanath to officials

Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach needy: CM Adityanath to officials

The chief minister issued these directions during 'Janata Darshan' held on the premise of Gorakhnath temple here, an official release said

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Adityanath directed the officials to initiate strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's properties, or try to bully and harm the marginalised.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy.

He also asked them to be sensitive towards public issues.

The chief minister issued these directions during 'Janata Darshan' held on the premise of Gorakhnath temple here, an official release said.

Adityanath directed the officials to initiate strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's properties, or try to bully and harm the marginalised.

He told them to resolve the people's problems promptly and satisfactorily.

Interacting with those seeking financial assistance for treatment of serious ailments, the chief minister said the government would ensure full treatment of even those patients who did not have the Ayushman card.

He asked the officials to settle matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and fairness, the release said.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

Even rich going to Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics as doctors there are good: CM

Govt restarts onion procurement at Rs 2,410/qtl in Maha, MP: Piyush Goyal

Chandrayaan-3 Update: Isro can postpone landing in unfavourable situations

Police didn't allow me to meet minor rape victim: Maliwal, ends dharna

Pilots' lack of familiarisation factor for Pawan Hans chopper crash: AAIB

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story