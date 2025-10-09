Mumbai Metro Line-3 fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates final phase

The entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR became operational on Thursday morning, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor's final phase, officials said.

The full-length operation of the corridor, known as Aqua Line, started with the departure of the first trains from both the terminals at 5.55 am, an official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

Till Wednesday, the Aqua Line operation was limited between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR.