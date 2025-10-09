UK PM Starmer bets on India's youth to deliver 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai and announced several measures to increase cooperation in several sectors, including defence, energy, climate and education, during his first official visit to India.

During a joint press conference with PM Modi, Starmer said, "It is the younger generation in India who will lead the charge to deliver the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision."

Acknowledging the rising demand for world-class higher education in India, Starmer said, “More British universities will be setting up campuses in India, delivering on our vision for 2035, and making Britain India’s leading international provider of quality education."

He further announced a deal to produce Bollywood films in the UK, aiming to strengthen the bond between British and Indian cinema. "We will now be making Bollywood films in the UK, " he said. He also lauded the Premier League's long-term commitment to supporting grassroots football in India through a Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai. 'Gaza peace deal a profound relief' During his address, Starmer also talked about the peace deal between Israel and Hamas. "It is a moment of profound relief around the world, but particularly for the families of hostages and civilians in Gaza. This is a crucial first step, which must now be implemented in full," he said. adding that the UK will support these next stages of the talks.

ALSO READ: PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Starmer to boost trade, defence, tech ties Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, paving the way for a ceasefire and release of hostages. Starmer also addressed ongoing global challenges, including the conflict in Ukraine and security in the Indo-Pacific region. "I discussed just and lasting peace in Ukraine with PM Modi and the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. We also discussed the need to cooperate in the climate and energy sectors, and the importance of breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels," he said.

India's place in UN Security Council Starmer also highlighted the importance of India’s role on the world stage. "India is a global player and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the United Nations Security Council," he said. Defence and security cooperation between the UK and India will also be strengthened further, Starmer added. “In the end, it is about people. The human connection between India and the UK is unique, as PM Modi says 'a living bridge between our two countries'," Starmer noted. The UK PM also condoled the deaths of the victims of the Air India crash, calling it a “terrible day for both of our nations.” The crash killed 242 passengers, including 52 British nationals.