Home / India News / SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

Centre had on June 6 launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties

Supreme Court, SC
According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list an application seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including waqf-by-users under the UMEED portal.

In an interim order, the top court had on September 15 put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

It also held the Centre's order to delete the "waqf by user" provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary and the argument that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held no water.

Waqf by user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal, written declaration of waqf by the owner.

On Thursday, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai was urged by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, that a miscellaneous application seeking extension of time for registration of waqf properties be extended.

He said that six months time was given in the amended law for registration of the waqf properties and Five months went during the judgement, we now only have one month left.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was in the courtroom in connection with another case, objected to the mentioning of the plea and said it should be intimated to the Centre.

Let it be listed, listing does not mean granting (the relief), the CJI said.

The Centre had on June 6 launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) central portal to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all waqf properties.

According to the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Conversion victims can face action if they try to convert others: HC

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

PM Modi, Starmer highlight 'new vigour in India-UK partnership' after FTA

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

Topics :Supreme CourtWaqf BoardChief Justice of IndiaChief Justice

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story