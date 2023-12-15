Home / India News / ESIC adds around 1.7 million new subscribers in October: Payroll data

ESIC adds around 1.7 million new subscribers in October: Payroll data

Around 17.28 lakh new employees have been added in October 2023, the ministry said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 17.28 lakh new members in October, according to provisional payroll data released on Friday.

Around 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in October 2023, ensuring more coverage, the Labour Ministry said in a statement while releasing the payroll data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Around 17.28 lakh new employees have been added in October 2023, the ministry said.

More jobs have been generated for the youth as out of the total 17.28 lakh employees added, 8.25 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees.

Net enrollment of female members was 3.31 lakh in October, according to the data.

A total of 51 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of October.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, the ministry stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

Also Read

2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June

Employees' State Insurance Corporation added 194,200 new members in August

ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data

ESIC adds 1.79 mn new subscribers in April 2023, says payroll data

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan CM; Kumari, Bairwa as deputy CMs

Parliament security breach: Police looking into CDR's, CCTV footage

Iran waives visa requirements for Indian citizens, 32 other nations

Ammunition manufacturing: MoD inks Rs 5,336 cr contract with BEL

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ESICPayroll dataPayroll

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story