ESIC adds around 1.7 million new subscribers in October: Payroll data

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 17.28 lakh new members in October, according to provisional payroll data released on Friday.

Around 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in October 2023, ensuring more coverage, the Labour Ministry said in a statement while releasing the payroll data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Around 17.28 lakh new employees have been added in October 2023, the ministry said.

More jobs have been generated for the youth as out of the total 17.28 lakh employees added, 8.25 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees.

Net enrollment of female members was 3.31 lakh in October, according to the data.

A total of 51 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of October.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, the ministry stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.