Home / India News / Iran waives visa requirements for Indian citizens, 32 other nations

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Zarghami said the decision is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world

Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami has said the Iranian Cabinet has decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from India. Iran on Wednesday decided to waive visa requirements for 33 countries.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Zarghami said the decision is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

He said efforts to boost tourism can neutralize Iranophobia campaigns.

Recently Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam have waived Visa requirements for Visitors from India. India has one of the fastest growing market for Outbound Tourism India with a recent McKinsey analysis showing 13 million outbound Indian tourists in 2022.

The 33 countries approved for Iran's new visa-waiver program are as follows:

India, Russian, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Indonesia, Darussalam, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia and Belarus.

Earlier, Iran had visa waiver programs for visitors from Turkiye, Republic of Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest statistics, the number of foreign arrivals in Iran reached 4.4 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), an increase of 48.5% compared to the same period last year.

Topics :tourismVisaIran

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

