Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan CM; Kumari, Bairwa as deputy CMs

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi along with newly elected Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma; Deputy CMs Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony held in front of the Albert Hall here.

Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union ministers, chief ministers of various states and other leaders.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

