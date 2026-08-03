EV policy impact: Delhi logs over 10,000 EV registrations, highest in 2026

Electric vehicle registrations in Delhi hit a 2026-high of 10,719 units in July, possibly driven by the Delhi government's new EV Policy 2.0 notified during the month.

According to the government's Vahan portal data, 10,719 vehicles in the 'Pure EV' category were registered in July, which was 1,423 more than the previous month of June, when 9,296 pure EV vehicles were registered in the city. In July last year, 6,414 pure EVs were registered in 2025.

To provide clean transport, the Delhi government notified 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026' on July 1 this year, providing several incentives, tax exemptions and provisions for expanding charging and battery-swapping infrastructure to develop a robust electric vehicle ecosystem in the city.

As per the Vahan data, the number of pure EV registrations is the highest in the past seven months this year. Starting from January, EV registrations have picked up gradually, with 6,077 vehicles in January, 4,983 units registered in February and 7,324 pure EVs registered in March. The sales further increased from the month of April, when 7,658 units were registered, followed by 8,738 units in May, 9,296 units in June, and 10,719 pure EV vehicles in July. Under its EV policy, the Delhi government announced that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will get full exemption on road tax and registration fees.

Besides, only electric auto rickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028. Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year. The state government will invest around ₹15,000 crore over the next four years to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular pollution, and more than 30,000 EV charging points will be set up across the national capital.