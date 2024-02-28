Home / India News / Every state, UT saw extreme weather event on at least 1 day in 2023: Report

Every state, UT saw extreme weather event on at least 1 day in 2023: Report

Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of days with extreme weather at 149, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 141, and Kerala and Uttar Pradesh with 119 each

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India recorded extreme weather events on 318 of the 365 days in the year 2023, with all states and Union territories experiencing such events on at least one day, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

These extreme weather events resulted in 3,287 human deaths, 1.24 lakh animal deaths, and damage to 2.21 million hectares of crop area, a report by independent think tank the Centre for Science and Environment's "State of Environment 2024" said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of days with extreme weather at 149, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 141, and Kerala and Uttar Pradesh with 119 each.

Eight states recorded more than 100 days of extreme weather, the report said.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides were recorded on 208 days in 2023.

Lightning and storms occurred on 202 days, heatwaves on 49 days, cold waves on 29 days and cloudbursts on nine days.

India experienced extreme weather events for 123 consecutive days between June and September 2023, the report said.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

Solid foundation laid by Modi now a launch pad for India to jump: EAM

India to see highest rise in number of ultra-rich in 5 years: Knight Frank

CBI, ED can also arrest Shajahan Sheikh apart from state police: Cal HC

Maha govt against 'suppression' of quota agitation: Jarange to Marathas

Bank holidays in March 2024: Everything you need to know about 14 days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :weatherKeralastateHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story