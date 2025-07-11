Home / India News / Ex CJIs Khehar, Chandrachud appear before ONOE parliamentary committee

Ex CJIs Khehar, Chandrachud appear before ONOE parliamentary committee

Both jurists are of the view that the concept of 'one nation one election' is not violative of the basic structure of the Constitution but have questioned the extent of power vested with the ECI

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud
Former chief justices of India D Y Chandrachud (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former chief justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud, are interacting on Friday with the parliamentary committee scrutinising the simultaneous election bill as it held its eighth sitting.

Sources said both jurists are of the view that the concept of 'one nation one election' is not violative of the basic structure of the Constitution but have questioned the extent of power vested with the Election Commission in the proposed law.

They have also made certain suggestions while throwing light on the journey of parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

The Joint Committee of Parliament headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary has been speaking to jurists and legal experts as it prepares its recommendation on the bill.

Two other former chief justices of India, U U Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi, have appeared before the committee in past.

While both of them did not question the constitutionality of simultaneous elections, they have questioned some aspects of the bill and offered suggestions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Search operation resumes at Gujarat bridge tragedy site, two still missing

Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

PM Modi-RSS caricature: Cartoonist Malviya moves SC for anticipatory bail

Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Topics :chief justices of IndiaChief JusticeSupreme Court

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story