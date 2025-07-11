Home / India News / Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

Manoj Sharma, an employee at one of the shops housed in the building, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure

Building collapse
Representative Image: A 46-year-old man was killed after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area. Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 46-year-old man was killed after a three-storey commercial building collapsed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Manoj Sharma, an employee at one of the shops housed in the building, was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure. He was pulled out of the debris and taken to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was later declared dead, the official said.

He said Sharma had been an employee of the shop for nearly three decades.

Officials said that a truck parked in front of the building was also severely damaged.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the building collapse near Mithai Pull at Lohia Chowk was received at 1:56 am. Three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

By 6:50 am, fire officials reported that the "ground-plus-two (G+2) structure comprising three shops and godowns had collapsed". The shops were on the ground floor, and the storage areas were on the upper floors  "The shops formed part of the Azad Market cluster and primarily sold bags and canvas cloth," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Sharma was working at shop number 7A owned by Gulshan Mahajan. "He had been employed there for around 30 years," the DCP said, adding there was no report of any other casualty of death.

A case is being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi-RSS caricature: Cartoonist Malviya moves SC for anticipatory bail

Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

NBWL clears over 30 defence projects in protected areas across states

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Topics :Building CollapseDeath tollDelhi

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story