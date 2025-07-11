Home / India News / Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands

Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands

ICG Ship Rajveer carried out the rescue operation after the US consulate in Chennai sent a distress message about the stranded US-flagged sailing vessel

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships
The Indian patrol vessel navigated through rough sea conditions to rescue the US nationals. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
The Indian Coast Guard rescued two United States nationals stranded about 53 miles south of the Nicobar Islands, officials said on Friday.

ICG Ship Rajveer carried out the rescue operation after the US consulate in Chennai sent a distress message about the stranded US-flagged sailing vessel. 

The Indian patrol vessel navigated through rough sea conditions to rescue the US nationals.

"The Indian Coast Guard saved two US nationals stranded in a distressed yacht, a US-flagged sailing vessel, Sea Angel, about 53 miles south of the Nicobar Islands. On receipt of a distress message via the US Consulate at Chennai, ICG Ship Rajveer was deployed & responded to the distress situation, navigating through rough sea conditions," ICG said. 

Last Month, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued three Sri Lankan nationals who had been abandoned on a sandbar near Adam's Bridge, off the coast of Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Coastal Security Group Police, the trio had set off from Sri Lanka in an unidentified boat, which dropped them off on the sandbar located in Indian waters.  "Three Sri Lankans who had set off from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) in an unidentified boat were dropped off at a sandbar by Adam's Bridge near Dhanushkodi. The Indian Coast Guard rescued them, brought them to Dhanushkodi and handed them over to the Coastal Security Group Police. An investigation is underway," said the Coastal Security Group Police in a statement.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

