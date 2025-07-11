Home / India News / BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Bombay High Court quashes Maharashtra's orders banning convenience fees on online movie bookings, ruling that the state lacks legal authority under the MED Act

cinema hall. theatre
The court clarified that opting to book tickets online was a matter of consumer choice. (Photo: Pexels)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bombay High Court on Thursday struck down the Maharashtra government’s orders prohibiting multiplexes and cinema operators from charging convenience fees on online ticket bookings. The court ruled that the state lacked legal authority under the Maharashtra Entertainment Duty (MED) Act to impose such a restriction, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
A Division Bench comprising Justice MS Sonak and Justice Jitendra Jain held that the prohibition violated Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business.
 
The court observed that the government orders (GOs) — issued between April 2013 and March 2014 — had no legislative backing. “The impugned GOs, to the extent that they prohibit collection of convenience fees on tickets booked online, violate Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution,” the Bench noted, adding that the orders must be “quashed and set aside”.
 

Court calls online booking a commercial decision

 
The judges clarified that opting to book tickets online was a matter of consumer choice and that charging a convenience fee for the service was a legitimate business practice.
 
“If the customer feels it is convenient… the respondents cannot restrain the petitioners from collecting the convenience fees, since for providing this facility… petitioners have to invest in the technology,” the court said.
 
The Bench cautioned against excessive government interference in commercial decisions, noting, “If business owners are not permitted to determine the various facets of their business… economic activity would come to a grinding halt.”
 

BookMyShow and PVR had challenged the orders

 
The petitions were filed by PVR Ltd, Big Tree Entertainment (which operates BookMyShow), and other cinema operators. They argued that convenience fees were a commercial service charge, covering costs like payment gateways, internet infrastructure, and customer support—not subject to the MED Act.
 
The Maharashtra government contended that such charges were not permitted under the MED Act and invoked Article 162 of the Constitution to defend its executive orders. It claimed that the convenience fee amounted to an excess charge not factored into the entertainment tax structure.
 
Rejecting this argument, the court said that executive powers under Article 162 cannot function in a legislative vacuum. It underscored that there was no provision in the MED Act empowering the government to prohibit the collection of such fees.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBWL clears over 30 defence projects in protected areas across states

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

CBI secures deportation of ₹2.5 cr 'meow meow' case accused from UAE

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

Topics :BookMyShowPVRBS Web ReportsBombay High CourtMovie tickets

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story