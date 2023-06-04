Home / India News / Ex NCB officer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

Ex NCB officer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

Sameer Wankhede who was booked by CBI in alleged bribery probe in drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, has claimed that he and his family were receiving threats in the name of Dawood Ibrahim

ANI General News
Ex NCB officer Wankhede claims of getting death threats in name of Dawood

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in alleged bribery probe in drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has claimed that he and his family were receiving threats in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to sources, Wankhede told Mumbai Police that he was receiving threats through fake Twitter account and the threats were being made in the name of Dawood. He also apprised the police that who would be responsible if he or his family were attacked, said sources.

After receiving the threat, sources said Wankhede informed senior officers of Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway.

Sameer Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Earlier, the NCB sources said that Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How an investigating officer can have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

The NCB sources further claimed that Wankhede did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shahrukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court against the CBI action against him, from where he was granted protection from arrest till May 22.

The High Court extends relief to Sameer Wankhede till June 8.

Also Read

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede skips CBI questioning in Aryan Khan case

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Ex-NCB Sameer Wankhede moves HC to seek quashing of CBI FIR against him

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Ex-NCB Sameer Wankhede to seek special security from Mumbai Police

Odisha train accident: Andhra Pradesh sends 10 ambulances to assist injured

UP govt launches 'Elder Line' to give shelter to elderly homeless

Kuwait leaders offer condolences to Prez Murmu over Odisha train tragedy

Top headlines: 11 train collisions in 5 yrs; Surjewala's 9 questions for PM

RaGa has deep tech knowledge: Entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Topics :Narcotics Control BureauCBI

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story