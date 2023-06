Top headlines: 11 train collisions in 5 yrs; Surjewala's 9 questions for PM

India's economic growth numbers for the January-March quarter and for the full fiscal year 2022-23 have come as pleasant surprises, being better than almost all forecasts (including this writer's). Notably, at its meeting last December, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) had expected growth in the January-March quarter to come in at 4.2 per cent. Instead, it has turned out to be almost an order of magnitude higher, at 6.1 per cent. Read more...