Home / India News / Ex-serviceman dies during hunger strike in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Ex-serviceman dies during hunger strike in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A 56-year-old ex-serviceman who was sitting on a day-long hunger strike as part of a group to demand benefits under the 'One Rank, One Pension' died at the protest site here on Sunday, police said.

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar (U'khand)
Ex-service personnel have been agitating to press for their 16-point list of demands, including the 'One Rank, One Pension'

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 56-year-old ex-serviceman who was sitting on a day-long hunger strike as part of a group to demand benefits under the 'One Rank, One Pension' died at the protest site here on Sunday, police said.

Shiv Singh Bisht was sitting on a one-day hunger strike with fellow ex-service personnel at the district magistrate's office in Chamoli.

According to information from the office of the Superintendent of Police (Chamoli), Bisht's health deteriorated during the hunger strike and meeting on the Collectorate premises.

He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Ex-service personnel have been agitating to press for their 16-point list of demands, including the 'One Rank, One Pension'.

Virendra Singh, president of the Chamoli District Ex-Servicemen League Organization, said Bisht's death was a sad incident for his family and the organisation.

Also Read

SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

PFRDA plans to introduce SWP under NPS by Sept: chairman Deepak Mohanty

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

'Catch them young with their family' strategy for Atal Pension Yojana

Gallery by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 organisers

Andhra Pradesh ups the learning quotient, revamps govt school education

1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from Bihar overturns in Jharkhand

Karnataka HC ruling on Twitter to turn tables for online platforms: experts

India's Rajya Sabha members older than upper houses in peer economies

Topics :UttarakhandOROPDefence ministry

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story