1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from Bihar overturns in Jharkhand

One person was killed and 12 others were injured after a bus overturned and fell in a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, police said

Press Trust of India Hazaribag
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
One person was killed and 12 others were injured after a bus overturned and fell in a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was on the way to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district from Jehanabad in Bihar with devotees when the accident happened on National Highway 2 near Pipra village in Chouparan police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the driver of the bus lost control, following which it overturned and fell in a roadside ditch.

One person was killed and 12 others were injured, he said.

The deceased person was identified as Sikandar Kumar Yadav, he added.

Among those injured, the conditions of two persons were critical and they were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment, Chothe said.

The others were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Chouparan.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, police said.

Topics :BiharJharkhand

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

