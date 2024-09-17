Excise case: Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's pleas against summons

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court directing him to appear before it on the ED's complaint

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
Former-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's two petitions challenging the summons issued to him on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petition filed by Kejriwal, saying there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court directing him to appear before it on the ED's complaint.

The outgoing Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED over avoidance of summons issued to him.

The ED had filed complaints before the magisterial court seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.


Topics :Arvind Kejriwalcorruption casesCorruption in IndiaAAP government

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

