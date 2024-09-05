Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Excise scam: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas against CBI arrest

Excise scam: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas against CBI arrest

Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the the corruption case filed by the central agency

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's separate pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard arguments put forward by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Thank you for the assistance. Judgment reserved," the bench said after the lawyers concluded their arguments.

Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the the corruption case filed by the central agency.

The AAP chief was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

The Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts done by the CBI which was able to demonstrate how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: Supreme Court reserves order on CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI

Swachh Bharat Mission game changer for public health, says PM Modi

Punjab Cabinet withdraws previous Cong govt's decision of subsidised power

'India's solar energy capacity jumped 33-fold in a decade': PM Modi

PM Modi praises Singapore's '4G' leadership, hails it as global inspiration

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CBI didn't arrest me for 2 yrs, insurance arrest made after bail: Kejriwal

Excise policy scam: SC begins hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest

Excise scam: SC to hear Kejriwal's pleas against CBI arrest on Thursday

HC asks authorities to reply to Singh's plea to allow meeting with Kejriwal

Delhi court summons Kejriwal after CBI's supplementary chargesheet

Topics :Arvind KejriwalExcise BillSupreme CourtAAPAAP government

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story