'India's solar energy capacity jumped 33-fold in a decade': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised India’s significant progress in the green energy sector, highlighting the country’s achievement as the first G20 nation to fulfil its Paris Agreement commitments.
While addressing the inaugural International Solar Festival in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, Modi credited the remarkable growth in solar energy as a key factor in reaching these goals.
“Our solar energy capacity has increased 33-fold in the last 10 years….this speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030,” he said.
Festival to realise sun's impact
Modi said that the solar festival is being celebrated to unite the world in realising the sun’s impact and building a better planet. He noted that one of the mantras from the Vedas, is about the sun, and even today, millions of Indians chant it daily.
India will support every effort to create an inclusive, clean, and green planet, he emphasised. PM Modi also gave a 3 ‘A’ mantra to boost solar adoption globally: awareness, availability, and affordability.
Over the two-day event, industry experts will lead key sessions on achieving climate goals. Additionally, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries will showcase their work at exhibition booths at Bharat Mandapam. The event will also feature performances by renowned artists, including legendary singer AR Rahman.
The ISA, which was established during the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Paris in 2015, seeks to promote the adoption of solar energy among its member nations.
“It began as a small sapling in 2015, today it is growing into a giant tree," Modi said at the festival.
The ISA has reached 100 member countries, with 19 more in the process of ratifying the framework agreement for full membership. This growth supports the vision of ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid'.