Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'India's solar energy capacity jumped 33-fold in a decade': PM Modi

'India's solar energy capacity jumped 33-fold in a decade': PM Modi

While addressing the inaugural International Solar Festival, Prime Minister Modi praised India's green energy progress and its status as the first G20 nation to meet Paris Agreement goals

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised India’s significant progress in the green energy sector, highlighting the country’s achievement as the first G20 nation to fulfil its Paris Agreement commitments. 

While addressing the inaugural International Solar Festival in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, Modi credited the remarkable growth in solar energy as a key factor in reaching these goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Our solar energy capacity has increased 33-fold in the last 10 years….this speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030,” he said.

Festival to realise sun's impact

Modi said that the solar festival is being celebrated to unite the world in realising the sun’s impact and building a better planet. He noted that one of the mantras from the Vedas, is about the sun, and even today, millions of Indians chant it daily. 

India will support every effort to create an inclusive, clean, and green planet, he emphasised. PM Modi also gave a 3 ‘A’ mantra to boost solar adoption globally: awareness, availability, and affordability.

More From This Section

PM Modi praises Singapore's '4G' leadership, hails it as global inspiration

Andhra Pradesh floods: Central team to visit affected places today

Tension eases in Telangana town after protest over rape sparks tension

Telangana aims to improve delivery of services to citizens using AI

Kerala to host conclave of 5 opposition-led states to discuss fiscal issues

Key events at two-day solar festival

Over the two-day event, industry experts will lead key sessions on achieving climate goals. Additionally, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries will showcase their work at exhibition booths at Bharat Mandapam. The event will also feature performances by renowned artists, including legendary singer AR Rahman.

The ISA, which was established during the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Paris in 2015, seeks to promote the adoption of solar energy among its member nations.

“It began as a small sapling in 2015, today it is growing into a giant tree," Modi said at the festival.

The ISA has reached 100 member countries, with 19 more in the process of ratifying the framework agreement for full membership. This growth supports the vision of ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid'.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

To boost investment PM Modi announces 'Invest India Office' in Singapore

LIVE: Reliance Industries approves bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio

India inks chip deal with Singapore as PM Modi pushes tech ambition

Women directors in active companies grew three-fold in last 10 yrs: FM

News updates: NCLT extends Go First's insolvency resolution deadline

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web Reportssolar power projectssolar power International Solar Alliance

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story