Extremely heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai on Sunday; IMD issues 'red alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert', warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on Sunday, extending the wet patch in the region.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts with very intense spells in some areas. Coastal districts such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with the ghat regions of Nashik, are also expected to witness heavy showers, an IMD official said.

The department updated its forecast on Saturday afternoon, stating that compared to the coastal belt and parts of north Konkan, the rest of the state, including north Maharashtra, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, is likely to receive only low-intensity rainfall on Sunday.