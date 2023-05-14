Eyeing to attract Rs 20K cr investments, Himachal to speedily transfer land

Eyeing to attract investments of about Rs 20,000 crore in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction and housing sectors, the Himachal Pradesh government will look into the delay in obtaining permission under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, an official statement said on Sunday.

Land in the state cannot be transferred to a non-agriculturist without the state government's permission.

Several schemes have been launched to provide a conducive environment to potential entrepreneurs in the state, resulting in the high ranking in the ease-of-doing-business index, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, as per the statement.

Creating an industry-friendly environment is the topmost priority of the government, he stressed.

Sukhu said a number of new policies have been adopted by the government like cheaper power, and easier credit through the state finance corporation and nationalised banks for establishing new industries.

The land is also being made available on a low-rate lease basis, besides new industries are exempted from sales or purchase tax. Concessions are being provided on charges for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state, besides other marginal benefits.

Financial assistance will be given for machinery and equipment in dental clinics, purchase of e-taxis, installation of solar power projects up to 1 MW, fisheries projects along with starting enterprises under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana, said the statement.

A subsidy of 50 per cent will be provided uniformly to all eligible sections on the purchase of e-taxis.

The Chief Minister said 99 per cent of enterprises established in the state come under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) category. The Industries Department will conduct a survey of these enterprises for identifying their problems and apt redressal.

A 'Unity mall' will be established in the state for promoting the One District One Product (ODOP) concept.

Sukhu said the government is now considering abolishing the compulsion of the essentiality certificate required to increase industrial investment. Provision in this respect will be made in the new industrial policy. In addition, the Bureau of Investment Promotion is being set up in the Industries Department, which will replace the existing single-window system.

The bureau will facilitate the potential investors to get all clearances under a single roof. It will provide a plug-and play interface to the investors. This will help providing employment opportunities to local youth and also in developing the state as an ideal investment friendly state.

The Chief Minister said the government will also work towards improving social and educational infrastructure in the industrial areas so that the employees get a proper place to live.

Better infrastructure will be created in major industrial areas to facilitate the industrialists. Power supply in all the industrial areas will be strengthened and upgraded, he added.

