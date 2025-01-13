Facing power losses, UP plans to privatise two power distribution firms

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UP is inviting private companies to form partnerships with or privatise state-owned Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, per the tender dated Jan 12

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam are each responsible for power distribution in 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh. | Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh is looking to privatise two of its four power distribution companies, a state government tender showed, as the country's most populous state grapples with power losses and a lack of sufficient transmission infrastructure.

The northern Indian state is inviting private companies to form partnerships with or privatise state-owned Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, per the tender dated Jan. 12.

A majority of state power distribution companies in India are suffering losses due to older power transmission systems and frequent power losses, prompting the government to bring in private players.

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam are each responsible for power distribution in 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, the country's power minister asked states to identify and list their profit-making power utilities on the country's stock exchange to meet increasing investment demand in the power sector as well as to improve the transmission system to add more renewable capacity.

India's capital New Delhi and the eastern state of Odisha already have private-public power distribution partnerships in place.

India's Tata Power is a major private player in the power distribution space, operating in Odisha as well as major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

