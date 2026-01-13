No advance payment under 'Ladki Bahin' scheme after SEC stand: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government will not release the January instalment under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for eligible women in advance in compliance with a directive from the State Election Commission (SEC).

Practice so far has been to give an advance instalment during major festivals to poorer women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but monthly stipend under the scheme (₹1,500) will now be credited in their accounts after January 16, the day when votes polled in 29 civic corporations are counted, he told reporte ₹in Pune.

The SEC on Monday barred the government from releasing the January instalment under the scheme (₹1,500) in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the January 15 elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state.