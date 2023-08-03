Home / India News / Fadnavis took action on 114,000 letters in 11 mths: Reply to RTI question

RTI activist Anil Galgali sought details on the action taken by the office of Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis regarding letters received from ordinary citizens, VIPs and government officials

In a prompt response, the Deputy Chief Minister's office disclosed that a staggering 114,000 letters have been addressed in the last 11 months | (Photo: ANI)

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been actively responding to citizen grievances and official communications since taking office, according to recent information revealed through an (Right to Information) RTI query.

RTI activist Anil Galgali sought details on the action taken by the office of Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis regarding letters received from ordinary citizens, VIPs and government officials.

In a prompt response, the Deputy Chief Minister's office disclosed that a staggering 114,000 letters have been addressed in the last 11 months.

The breakdown of the disposed letters includes 32,508 from very important persons, 74,703 from the general public and 7,176 official files.

This approach to addressing public concerns reflects the dedication of Devendra Fadnavis towards efficient governance and responsive administration.

Taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister on 30th June 2022, Devendra Fadnavis has been focused on promptly attending to the issues raised by ordinary citizens, VIPs, and government officials.

The substantial number of letters addressed highlights the commitment of the Deputy Chief Minister's office to ensuring communication and action on various matters.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

