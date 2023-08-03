Rs 4,198 cr allocated for signalling works to enhance rail safety: Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways continues its steadfast commitment to modernizing its signalling systems to enhance safety and efficiency in train operations. In a recent development, the Ministry of Railways has announced the allocation of Rs 4,198 crores for signalling works in the fiscal year 2023-24. This significant investment underscores the railway's dedication to ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability for passengers across the country.

Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, presented this comprehensive information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. The allocation of Rs 4,198 Crores for Signalling works in FY 2023-24 signifies the Indian Railways' resolute commitment to delivering an exceptional and safe travel experience for its passengers while embracing cutting-edge technologies to shape the future of rail transportation in India.

In his reply, Minister said that the modernisation of signalling systems has been an ongoing process, with Indian Railways taking strategic measures to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. A pivotal decision has been made to implement Electronic Interlocking (EI) at all installations, harnessing the power of digital technologies to optimize train operations and bolster safety measures. As of May 31, 2023, a remarkable 3108 stations have already been equipped with Electronic Interlocking, reflecting the rapid adoption of this innovative approach.

Notably, the transformation of signalling infrastructure has been extensive. A remarkable 98.8% of total stations, amounting to 6427 stations, have transitioned to Electrical/Electronic Signalling Interlocking Systems by May 31, 2023. This transition marks a monumental shift from traditional mechanical signalling to advanced electronic systems, contributing to a safer and more streamlined railway network.

The integration of Axle Counters for Automatic Clearance of Block Sections (BPAC) stands as a testament to Indian Railways' unwavering commitment to automation. These systems facilitate the seamless arrival of trains without manual intervention, ensuring a smoother transition for subsequent trains. An impressive 6397 block sections have been equipped with Axle Counters by May 31, 2023, underscoring the broad scope of this technological enhancement.

Vaishnaw informed that Level Crossing (LC) gate safety has also been significantly bolstered through the interlocking of Level Crossing gates with Signals. This crucial step has been implemented at 11093 Level Crossings as of May 31, 2023, serving as an additional layer of protection for both passengers and railway personnel.

A notable achievement is the indigenous development of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, known as Kavach. This innovative system aids locomotive pilots in adhering to specified speed limits by autonomously applying brakes when necessary. Kavach has been deployed on 1465 route kilometres and 121 locomotives, showcasing its effectiveness in ensuring safe train operations, especially during challenging weather conditions.

Furthermore, the standardization of signalling systems has been pursued rigorously. The issuance of standard typical circuits for EI systems, including Version-1 in 2019 and Version-2 in 2022, has facilitated the uniform application of logic circuits across the Indian Railways network.

Vaishnaw said that the railway's commitment to automation is further underscored by the integration of Automation tools in Signal design. This strategic approach optimizes the design and implementation of signalling systems, resulting in enhanced efficiency and accuracy.

In pursuit of continuous improvement, the development of a direct driving feature in Electronic Interlocking is underway. This feature holds the potential to further streamline train operations and contribute to overall system efficiency.