Famous Basohli painting from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua gets GI tagging

These products from Jammu and Kashmir have been included among 33 others, highest-ever in a single year, cleared for GI-tagging on March 31

Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
The world-famous Basohli painting from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag following an approval by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), an official spokesman said on Monday.

The GI tag to a product, goods or speciality grants legal protection to the original producers and prevents their unauthorised use by third parties. It also boosts exports, promotes the goods at the international level and brings economic prosperity to producers and stakeholders.

"The process for GI-tagging of nine products was initiated by NABARD in consultation with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom (J&K) in December 2020. The GI tags have now finally been granted to these products after a long legal process," the spokesman said.

Besides the Basohli paintings, Basohli pashmina woolen products (Kathua), Chikri wood craft (Rajouri), Bhaderwah rajma (Doda), Mushkbudji rice (Anantnag), Kaladi (Udhampur), Sulai honey (Ramban), Anardana (Ramban) and Ladakh wood carving (Ladakh) were the other products pitched for the GI-tagging.

These products from Jammu and Kashmir have been included among 33 others, highest-ever in a single year, cleared for GI-tagging on March 31.

"Basohli painting of Kathua is the first independent GI tagged product from Jammu region," the spokesman said.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

