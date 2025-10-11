Home / India News / Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately

Suicide
Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, days after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence, officials said.

According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against the officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya and Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 residence here on Tuesday.

In his 'final note', Kumar alleged, "Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP, Haryana, continues to harass me by instigating Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Rohtak, to malign my name and reputation by his actions and inactions by not acting on specific reports sent by me to the DGP against Bijarniya, which emboldened him to malign my reputation, make ultra vires orders, etc."  In her complaint to Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet Kumar sought an FIR to be lodged against the Haryana DGP (Kapur) and the Rohtak SP (Bijarniya) under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment to suicide), and relevant provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, demanding their immediate arrest.

The family members of Kumar are yet to give their consent for conducting his autopsy, even as the authorities shifted his body to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from the Government Multi-speciality Hospital in Sector 16 on Saturday.

The Haryana government is trying to pacify the family to agree for the post-mortem and cremation, sources said.

Kumar was recently posted as the IG of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

A liquor contractor in Rohtak recently lodged a complaint against a head constable, alleging that the latter demanded a bribe from him in the name of Kumar.

The head constable, Sushil Kumar, is presently in judicial custody after his arrest by Rohtak police on bribery charges.

Police registered the case based on the complaint lodged by the liquor contractor, who alleged that the head constable sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the deceased officer's name (when he was posted there).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J&K LG pays tribute to two soldiers martyred during counter-terror ops

UNAIDS releases short film 'Ghotul' to mark International Day of Girl Child

CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

Thane MACT awards ₹1.2 crore to family of businessman killed in SUV crash

PM launches ₹35,440 cr agri schemes, inaugurates projects worth ₹5,450 cr

Topics :HaryanaHaryana GovernmentRohtakPolice

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story