Who was Fauja Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado' who ran a full marathon at 100?

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, who became the world’s oldest person to complete a full marathon at the age of 100, passed away on Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Jalandhar, Punjab. He was 114.
Singh was out for a walk in Beas village when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, suffering severe head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries, news agency PTI reported. His death was confirmed by author Khushwant Singh, who wrote 'The Turbaned Tornado', a biography of the celebrated athlete.
My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja .
A life of endurance and inspiration
Born on April 1, 1911, into a farming family, Fauja Singh was the youngest of four siblings. According to his biography, he was unable to walk until the age of five, but later built resilience working on farms and credited his strength to family support and faith.
Fauja Singh moved to London in 1993 after the death of his wife Gian Kaur, to live with one of his sons. It was during this time that he took up long walks and running in public parks—habits that would spark an extraordinary late-in-life athletic career.
Record-breaking marathon journey
In 2000, at the age of 89, Singh ran his first marathon—the London Marathon—after meeting coach Harmandar Singh. Between 2000 and 2011, he completed nine full marathons, including six London Marathons, two Toronto Marathons, and the New York Marathon.
He became the first person aged 100 to finish a full marathon, completing the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2011 in 8 hours and 11 minutes.
Singh also participated in 10-km races globally, including in Hong Kong and Lahore. His participation in the Lahore event drew praise from then-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.
Honours and legacy
Fauja Singh was honoured with the Ellis Island Medal of Honour by the National Ethnic Coalition in the US in 2013. In 2015, he received a British Empire Medal for his contributions to sports and charity.
He was also chosen as a torchbearer for the 2012 London Olympics, a testament to his global recognition and inspirational journey.
Singh retired from competitive running in 2013 but continued to be an icon of perseverance, often seen advocating fitness and mental strength for the elderly.